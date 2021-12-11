Murphy booed, Biden absent at Meadowlands Army vs. Navy Game

Navy upset Army 17-13 on Saturday at MetLife Stadium, Save Jerseyans, and I’m told the Commander-in-Chief wasn’t on hand for any it.

Was he worried about the optics of “Let’s Go Brandon” chants?

–

Governor Phil Murphy (who was on hand unlike Brandon), fresh off of a narrow scrape in November’s reelection, got booed when he made his appearance. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

And yes, as expected, the rabidly pro-military crowd offered up a steady stream of LGB chants throughout all four quarters. Here’s just a small sample from a reader who was in attendance:

–