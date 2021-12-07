Murphy ‘fights for women’ by making abortions less safe? Follow the money.

Can you advocate for women by making abortions higher risk? Governor Phil Murphy seems to think so, or at least he wants you to think so.

With the radical “Reproductive Freedom Act” stalled in the Democrat legislature (which is all the proof you need that it’s wacky), the Murphy Administration forged ahead solo this week with new rules relaxing standards for performing abortions in the Garden State. For starters? You no longer need to be a doctor to perform one.

Advanced practice nurses, physician assistants, certified nurse midwives and certified midwives are all now eligible to perform “early aspiration” abortions; the new rules also clear the way for abortions to be performed outside of a hospital setting even if the unwanted child is beyond 14 weeks gestation.

“At a time when our country is on the verge of severely limiting access to reproductive health care, New Jersey is prioritizing the expansion of these critical services,” said Governor Murphy in a clear reference to the recent Texas “heartbeat bill” and the Dobbs vs. Jackson case before SCOTUS. “Removing outdated barriers to care ensures that all New Jerseyans have equitable access to reproductive health care.”

If you’re scratching your head then you’re not alone, folks. When do Democrats EVER suggest, in any other context, that lessening regulations leads to safer, more equitable outcomes? Aside from abortion (and voter integrity), statists want to control every aspect of everything… for “the common good.” Here in New Jersey, the state regulates the hell out of occupations ranging from salon owners to pet groomers.

Ironically, this is a rare instance where they might ordinarily have a point. More abortions outside of sanitary hospitals and performed by individuals in more informal settings – with less extensive medical training – can’t end well.

Follow the money, folks.

Murphy has already been credibly accused of trading Planned Parenthood subsidies for political cash. The abortion industry is worth billions in this country, and they kick back to the Democrat Party for helping keep them in business with millions of dollars in donations at the state and federal level.

I’m pro-life. You might not be. I’m happy to debate the issue with you. But don’t sit here and tell me that this latest announcement has anything to do with the improving the lives of New Jersey women. That doesn’t pass the laugh test or, more appropriate to this situation, the green test.

