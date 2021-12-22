Murphy is spending Christmas in Costa Rica; the State Department says Americans should ‘reconsider’ going there

Phil Murphy continues to live by one set of rules and govern by another, Save Jerseyans, even during the holidays.

He left on Wednesday for Costa Rica to enjoy an eight-day Christmas vacation with his family. Must be nice, right?

Costa Rica, by the way, is considered a ‘Level 3’ country on the U.S. State Department’s travel advisory index, the second most serious designation; the Biden Administration is presently urging Americans to “reconsider travel” to the Central American nation amid the Omicron wave.

Mixed Covid-19 signals are nothing novel from the newly-reelected Democrat governor. Back in August, Murphy took his family to their Italian villa for vacation while simultaneously restricting his own cabinet’s out-of-state travel.

A growing number of school districts are discussing going remote in January. Your kid can’t go to school because of Omicron but Phil can go to Costa Rica?

And if Jack Ciattarelli had won last month and was taking his family to a Level 3 nation for some yule tide rays? State media would be questioning the wisdom of his decision. Murphy would be calling his successor (in this alternate reality) a “knucklehead.” You know it’s true.

