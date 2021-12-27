Murphy tells Biden everything’s fine in N.J. (from his vacation spot, in Costa Rica)

Joe Biden ran for president explicitly promising to crush Covid-19. On Monday, during a conference call with a group of U.S. governors, Brandon changed his mind and declared that there’s “no federal solution” to the pandemic. Couldn’t make it up if we tried, Save Jerseyans!

He’s giving up and punting.

–

To make the whole affair even more ridiculous, our illustrious Governor Murphy phoned in and delivered a status report for New Jersey from his vacation destination in… Costa Rica, where he’s staying until Thursday. A place where the Biden Administration is currently advising Americans to avoid due to Covid. Again, the punchlines write themselves.

“All is well in New Jersey, I assume,” Biden said before taking the meeting private.

“Amen, Mr. President,” Murphy replied.

–