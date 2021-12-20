N.J. Democrat congressman won’t seek reelection

New Jersey’s Albio Sires (D, NJ-8) is the latest House Democrat to announce his intention to forgo a reelection campaign in 2022 according to a Sunday report from The New Jersey Globe.

Sires – whose most recent notable accomplishment was questioning Antony Blinken from his closet – is now the 21st Democrat this cycle to either retire or opt to run for a different office. A rising number of open seats presents a major math problem for Speaker Nancy Pelosi whose current majority stands at only 8 seats (221-213) forcing her to rely on procedural tricks like proxy voting to maintain control.

The departing Democrat’s Northeastern Jersey seat which includes Elizabeth and parts of Jersey City and Newark is unlikely to flip; unless there’s a huge redistricting curveball, the current CD-8 is rated D+24 by the Cook Partisan Voting Index.