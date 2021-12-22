You are Here
N.J. Democrat strongholds begin issuing indoor mask mandates

Newark, South Orange, and the People’s Republic of Montclair are all implementing indoor mask mandates as we enter into the holidays, Save Jerseyans.

The Newark executive order covers public buildings; bar patrons also need to be seated and masked whenever they’re not eating or dinking. 

South Orange’s executive order covers public buildings and businesses.

Montclair’s mask mandate will run through January 31st.

Governor Murphy – who is headed to Costa Rica for a Christmas vacation – hasn’t pursued a statewide make mandate at this point (aside from K-12 children, the group at lowest risk for serious outcomes) but he did recently raise the specter of renewed capacity limits amid the Omicron case surge.

