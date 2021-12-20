N.J. Democratic Vice Chair: “I’m scared” heading in 2022

And with good reason, Save Jerseyans!

According to Politico, national Democrat leaders gathered in South Carolina last week to discuss 2022 and beyond. It wasn’t a happy gathering. One prominent New Jersey Democrat admitted to being downright “scared” of the coming year…

–

“I’m scared,” said Peg Schaffer, vice chair of the Democratic Party in New Jersey, whose Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, won reelection this year, but by a far closer margin than expected. “We need to get the vote out, and in the midterms, it’s hard.”

Republicans are hoping to pick up anywhere from one to three House seats in New Jersey next fall depending, of course, on the size of the possible red wave and the final redistricting map which has yet to be released.

“New Jersey Democrats should be scared heading into 2022 because their reckless policies are hurting New Jersey families,” NRCC Spokeswoman Samantha Bullock said, reacting to Peg Schaffer’s quote.

New Jersey Dems lost seven legislative seats and dozens of down-ballot contests in November despite Phil Murphy hanging on to power by a little more than 3-points, well shy of the landslide predicted by public pollsters.

–