N.J. Democrats may ban gas-powered leaf blowers… and fine you up to $1k daily for using one

I’ve got a ton of tall, beautiful, leafy trees on my street, Save Jerseyans, which means the annual fall cleanup process is a true bear. My gas-powered leaf blower is my best friend from October through December.

Naturally, the geniuses in Trenton want to take it away from me… and spend more of our money in the process.

–

A State Senate bill (S4273) sponsored by Bob Smith (D-Crazytown) would BAN gas-powered leaf blowers in the Garden State. The sale of gas-powered blowers would end in a year from adoption, and the USE would be banned three years thereafter.

Here’s the kicker:

“Any person who violates the provisions of this section shall be subject to a civil penalty of not less than $500 nor more than $1,000 for each offense,” and “if the violation is of a continuing nature, each day during which the violation continues shall constitute an additional, separate, and distinct offense.”

$1,000 per day! For blowing leaves.

And there’s more. Over in the Assembly, there’s a separate bill (A6238) to establish a rebate program for the purchase of electric leaf blower. So not only is Trenton plotting to take away your leaf blower, but they’re going to give out taxpayer money so you can save a few bucks buying a crappier electric alternative.

Think it’s crazy? This is only the beginning, folks.

All of this nonsense needs to be viewed in the context of Phil Murphy’s “energy master plan” which could cost at least $525 billion to make New Jersey “carbon neutral” by some point mid-century. The master plan would also eliminate – among other items – your gas stove. You can visit our friends at njaffordableenergy.com for more background.

–