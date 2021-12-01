N.J. Republicans gained quadruple the voters Democrats did in November

Jack Ciattarelli may’ve come up short in November, but the closeness of the race suggests Republican momentum heading into the 2022 midterm cycle.

New Jersey Republicans gained a net of 1,762 new registered voters in November while Democrats picked up only 404. That’s according to the latest data released Wednesday by the Division of Elections.

–

The GOP has outpaced Democrat registration throughout the year heading into Election 2021 by better than 10,000 over the majority party; state Democrats nevertheless still enjoy a 1+ million advantage (2,577,146 Democrats to 1,508,212 Republicans). Unaffiliated voters saw their ranks improve by 5,393 but they’re still down 206 voters over the past year.

–