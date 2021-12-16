You are Here
N.J.’s unemployment rate remained well above the U.S. average in November

New Jersey’s unemployment rate fell from 7.0% in October 2021 to 6.6% in November, Save Jerseyans, but as is so often the case in this state, the details of the Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s monthly jobs report paint a more complicated and troubling picture.

“We are still well higher than the national average (4.2%) but at least November showed some meaningful improvement. However, in contrast with the nation, where November saw a big drop in unemployment and a large increase in the labor force, New Jersey’s labor force was virtually unchanged (up a mere 700),” observed Dr. Charles Steindel, a former Chief Economist of the State of New Jersey in an analysis of the new numbers released by Garden State Initiative. “The longer-term stagnation in New Jersey’s workforce (November’s level was under the 2008 average) remains baffling, even taking into account our sluggish population growth.”

You can check out GSI’s full report here.

The Murphy Administration’s report is over here.

