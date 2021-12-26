N.J. suffered 8th largest population drop in the U.S. over the last year

New Jersey grew between 2010 and 2020, but that wasn’t the case over the past year.

According to a new estimate by the U.S. Census Bureau released shortly before Christmas, the Garden State lost a net of 12,613 residents between July 2020 and July 2021. That makes New Jersey the 8th worst state for population growth at the moment (behind 7 other states and also the District of Columbia).

New Jersey continues to have one of the nation’s worst per capita Covid-19 death rates, a reality which clearly didn’t help matters.

Another possible cause behind the change: newly-remote workers relocating to cheaper states during the pandemic.

Unsurprisingly, 8 of the top 10 “decline” states were also “blue” in the 2020 election…

