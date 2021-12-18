N.J. turns 234 years old today

Happy birthday to the state of New Jersey!

And by “birthday” we obviously don’t mean the date the geographical designation came to be. We’re talking about the day that New Jersey became a state as we know and love her today.

234 years ago (December 18, 1787), the former Crown Colony of New Jersey ratified the U.S. Constitution and joined the Union. We were third in line behind our neighbors Delaware and Pennsylvania. It’s one more thing to celebrate as we head into Christmas week.

New Jersey would ratify the Bill of Rights approximately two years later.

