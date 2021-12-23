Newark, N.J. plans vaccine mandate for indoor spaces including restaurants, bars, and gyms

New Jersey’s most populous city is about to institute a vaccine mandate.

On Friday, Newark announced that its mayor (who just tested positive for Covid) will sign an executive order requiring proof of vaccination for those 5 years and olderto enter the following establishments which will also be required to post signage:

–

Restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, including taverns, coffee shops and fast-food establishments that have seating

Breweries, wineries, and distillery tasting rooms

Mixed-use facilities

Food courts

Indoor entertainment establishments, including nightclubs, hookah bars, pool and billiard halls, and cigar bars

Concert, and sporting venues

Movie theatres

Bowling alleys

Indoor exercise and recreational establishments, including exercise facilities, dance, yoga, and Pilates studios

Any facilities used for group fitness classes

Indoor event and meeting establishments, including hotel common rooms, banquet halls, conference centers meeting facilities, convention centers, auditoriums

Shared work facilities

The Brick City mandate takes effect Monday, but the mandate doesn’t apply to the following establishments:

Houses of worship

Grocery stores, farmer’s markets, and food service establishments providing charitable food services

Pharmacies, medical offices, urgent care centers, or hospitals

Hardware stores, and retail establishments where people tend to be in motion and not standing or seated in close proximity to others for long periods of time

Private meeting spaces in residences or office buildings

Governmental facilities; warming and cooling centers, day service facilities for homeless persons, shelters serving homeless persons or victims of domestic violence

Election polling places

Other facilities as exempted by the Department of Health

Anyone going inside a covered indoor area for a “quick and limited purposes” (like picking up takeout) or someone who is “entitled by law to a reasonable accommodation due to a medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief” is exempt.

As of January 10th, “persons entering a facility or business must show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose; and be fully vaccinated three weeks later.”

“Newark’s latest three-day test positivity rate has spiked to 27.16 percent. Guided by this data, the City of Newark is taking firm and aggressive action to prevent its spread and protect our residents and workers. Newark will continue to meet the challenge of COVID-19 with determination,” Mayor Ras Baraka added.

–