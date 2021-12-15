NRCC targets four N.J. Dems with inflation-themed ‘Night Before Christmas’ parody ads

Inflation is the highest it’s been in two generations, Save Jerseyans, and if you – like me – did a lot of online shopping this year? Shipping costs alone put a major hole in your Christmas present budget.

The NRCC is trying to hold four vulnerable New Jersey Democrats accountable (along with 37 other Dem incumbents across the country) for supporting the Biden-Pelosi economic policies which continue to make a bad situation worse.

“Christmas will be harder for families this year thanks to the inflation crisis Democrats caused with their reckless spending. Americans can’t afford to foot the bill for Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden’s big government agenda any longer,” said NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer.

The New Jersey ads are posted below…

NJ-03 Andy Kim

NJ-05 Josh Gottheimer

NJ-07 Tom Malinowski

NJ-11 Mikie Sherrill