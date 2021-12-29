Open Letter: Major Glouco milestone shouldn’t be “sullied by petty politics”

An Open Letter to the Members of the Gloucester County Board of Commissioners:

As a proud native and long time resident of Gloucester County (1972-1994) who has still has family in the area, I was shocked to learn of an apparent plan to relegate newly-elected Sheriff Jonathan Sammons to an office that isolates him from the management team he is expected to lead. Numerous news reports have been published regarding this purported move.

–

I thought back to when my father, Samuel Booker served the Gloucester County Sheriff’s department with distinction, retiring as Chief Sheriff’s Officer. I remember visiting my Dad at work in Woodbury and being so proud that he had earned the respect of his peers and the County leadership. It meant something (and still does) to be Sam Booker’s son.

That is why when I read the accounts of a plan to move Sheriff Sammons office away from the rest of County Government, I felt compelled to speak up about what I saw happening in my home county, especially in the Sheriff’s office I grew to be so found of as a youth. Like my father and I, Sheriff Sammons is an African American man and the first person of color ever to be elected to lead the department. That’s a proud moment for the community and it would be truly shameful to have this milestone M.

I am hopeful you will do better.

Thank you in advance for your reconsideration.

Respectfully,

Jefferey Booker, Sea Bright

Williamstown (Monroe Twp) Native

–