Remote school’s negative impact will (once again) hit poor kids the hardest

Many of New Jersey’s largest school districts are reverting to remote instruction at breakneck speed, Save Jerseyans, ahead of next week’s post-holiday resumption of classes.
Once again, special needs children and kids in poorer neighborhoods will suffer the greatest harm.
–
Earlier Thursday, our friend the Woke Zombie took at look at the stats for some of the schools districts which have already indicated that they’re kicking off the spring semester virtually.
Can you spot the common thread?
Bayonne: 9,815 Students, 57.2% Economically Disadvantaged.
— Woke Zombie 😊 (@AWokeZombie) December 30, 2021
Union City: 13,647 Students, 84.5% Economically Disadvantaged
North Bergen: 7,528 Students, 64.9 Economically Disadvantaged
Paterson: 27,352 Students, 74.6% Economically Disadvantaged
Carteret: 3,925 Students, 72.0% Economically Disadvantaged
Linden: 6,282 Students, 56.2% Economically Disadvantaged
South Orange-Maplewood: 7,227 Students, 14.8% Economically Disadvantaged
