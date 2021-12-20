You are Here
Republicans blocked from entering the N.J. State House for lame duck session

Republicans blocked from entering the N.J. State House for lame duck session

1 min read

Here’s what we know, Save Jerseyans.

At least five Republican legislators – Webber, Bergen, Scharfenberger, Auth, and Peterson – were stopped from entering the New Jersey State House’s South entrance on Monday morning for the scheduled lame duck voting session. All five Assembly members declined to show proof of vaccination; thereafter, the troopers outside (who did not physically detain the legislators) appeared to signal to the troopers on the inside to not unlock the doors.

I’m told a court filing in imminent.

37

SHARES
facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin