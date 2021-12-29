Save Jersey’s Right Women to Watch in 2022

This year’s 5th annual list recognizes women across the State of New Jersey who are leading to “Save Jersey”.

From running campaigns to advocating for transformational policy change, these women are non-elected leaders on the radar for accomplishing big things in the Garden State. More important than any title, these women exemplify leadership and help others in their communities, as well as lift other women up the ladder in New Jersey politics.

Danielle Alpert is a Senior Vice President for the River Crossing Strategy Group and an education policy guru, advocating on behalf of charter school parents and students, and school choice for all.

Alexis Bailey is a Toms River native and the Director of Government Affairs for the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, representing large and mid-size businesses at the state house.

Rosemary Becchi is the Founder and President of Jersey 1st, an advocacy organization dedicated to representing the taxpayer in New Jersey. By day, she is a Strategic Advisor and Counsel at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and a national tax policy expert. Becchi is on the radar for a future run for office.

Ariana Brown is a tireless campaign operative, lending her talents to Kean for Congress and Rizzo for Governor. She now serves as a Republican National Committee Victory Regional Field Director.

Heather Cascone is a Morris County native and an Assistant Vice President of State Affairs for the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, leading a team of health care lobbyists in state capitals across the country. Her expertise is valued, especially with New Jersey’s standing as a pharmaceutical hub for North America.

Katie Castellano is one of the youngest and most successful campaign fundraisers in the state, after launching Castle Consultants.

Melanie Collette is the host of a sindicated radio show, “MoneyTalk with Melanie”, and Vice Chair for the New Jersey Federation of Republican Women. She is a frequent political commentator on Newsmax, covering issues from the COVID-19 pandemic to Black History Month. Her lengthy accomplishments also include volunteering to teach girls STEM with The American Association of University Women and Stockton University.

Maggie Cucci is the Executive Director for the Somerset County Republican Party and pivotal to helping Somerset become more red in future years.

Nicole Davidman is a veteran campaign fundraiser and helped push the LD-2 Assembly team over the finish line, looking outside of traditional fundraising to brainstorm communications strategy and field outreach.

Alyssa Dawson is the Chief of Staff for Senator Holly Schepisi and a rising star in Bergen County, on the radar for a future run for office.

Samantha DeAlmeida is the President and CEO of Associated Builders & Contractors – New Jersey and a common-sense voice for merit shops across the state.

Amanda Gasperino DePalma is the Director of Public Relations & Government Affairs for Saker Shop Rites. She earned the New Jersey Food Council Committee’s Good Government Award this year, the food industry’s highest honor for advocacy in the state.

Carmela Desiderio is the Vice Chair for the Cape May County Republicans and a dedicated volunteer in GOP circles, helping the trains run on time for local campaigns.

Regina Egea is the Founder and President of Garden State Initiative, a State Policy Network think tank, bringing attention to issues surrounding the state’s fiscal health. Policymakers should heed her advice to address the state’s failing pension system and burdensome taxes.

Anissa Esposito, Matawan GOP Chair, put in hefty legwork to flip two seats on the historically blue council.

Kate Gibbs is the Deputy Director at the Engineers Labor Employer Cooperative ELEC and on the radar for a future run for office.

Elyssa Giordano is a Bergen County native and Senior Manager of Special Projects and Events for the State Policy Network. She helps curate large national conferences for free market think tanks around the nation.

Jeanette Hoffmann Henne is President at Marathon Public Affairs and co-host of “Right Left Together” on Right this Minute. You can find her as a regular guest on My9’s “Jersey Now” and Newsmax, providing punchy commentary.

Kathleen Hugin is a founding board member of Women for a Stronger New Jersey, working to elect more women to office. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Georgetown University and the Institutional Review Board for Atlantic Health System.

Yelena Korchman heads up “We the People Jersey Strong” and is a top grassroots organizer, helping to fill school board seats with conservative leaders.

Vanessa La Franco is the Secretary for the National Federation of Republican Women.

Jacy Lance is the Assistant Director of Public Affairs for Porzio Governmental Affairs.

Audrey Lane is the Executive Director of Jersey First, an advocacy organization representing the interests of overtaxed and overregulated residents. Lane and her team organized rallies against President Biden’s Build Back Better (Broken) plan, even delivering “pork” sandwiches to members of Congress to express opposition to the proposed spending bills.

Frayda Levy is a driving force in the national liberty movement and a board member for the Club for Growth. She co-founded Americans for Prosperity – New Jersey and the Motion Picture Institute.

Christa Linnington is the Officer of Community Outreach for the Cape May County Young Republicans and committed volunteer for campaigns in Cape May.

Cristina Mucchetti is the Secretary for the Cape May County Young Republicans.

Allison Murphy is Congressman Van Drew’s Chief of Staff and an energetic, trusted advisor in the competitive district.

Justine Murray, a Booking Assistant for One America News Network, is also a Miss Northern Lights pageant queen and advocate against cancel culture.

Elizabeth Nader is the host of Jersey 1st TV, a weekly online news show, interviewing guests on hot topics affecting New Jersey.

Toni Angelini Nagle is the Senior Communications Director for the Job Creators Network, a national organization representing entrepreneurs. She is a voice for job creators on important issues, such as opposing government-mandated minimum wages and the PRO Act in Congress.

Oyin Owolabi, former Chairwoman of the Nigerian Americans Public Affairs Committee in New Jersey, ran for Millburn Township Committee. Although unsuccessful, she is on the radar for a future run for office and won the Essex County GOP’s “Candidate of the Year” award for her strong campaign.

Laura Overdeck is a founding board member for Women for a Stronger New Jersey and Chair of the Overdeck Family Foundation.

Dierdre Paul, a professor at Montclair University, is the president of the Bergen County Women’s Republican Club and has consistently called out education as the electoral battleground issue to take back New Jersey.

Christina Renna is the President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Southern New Jersey and an advocate for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Margo Riser is the Communications Director for the New Jersey Assembly Republican Office, leading media relations for the caucus.

Ashley Rosone is the Chief of Staff to Aura Dunn in the 25th legislative district and former statewide Grassroots Director for Americans for Prosperity – NJ.

Nicole Saphier, a radiologist and director of breast imaging at Memorial Sloan Ketteruing, is a national pundit regularly seen on Fox News, Fox Business, and MSNBC. You will find her breaking down the Biden Administration’s guidance on vaccine mandates and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kristin Sinclair leads the Child Advocate Coalition as a voice for medical freedom and for parents and school-aged children.

Candice “Candy” Straight sadly passed away in 2021 and leaves behind a long legacy of helping other women climb the ranks of politics, fundraise, and run for office.

Angelique Scholl is the Chair of the New Jersey Federation of Republican Women.

Stacy Schuster is the Executive Director for Women for Stronger New Jersey (WSNJ), a PAC which invested more than $700,000 this past year to elect female candidates for office and crucial to the gains in the state legislature.

Ali Almour Stienstra of Tusk Productions, LLC is a staple on the team of Senator Tony Bucco (LD-25) and elected officials in Morris County.

Amanda Stone is the Director of Government Affairs for the New Jersey Restaurant & Hospitality Association, representing restaurants, hotels, and catering halls at the state house.

Theresa Velardi is a rising star in Monmouth County and was the campaign manager for two successful state legislative races in LD-11. Her next challenge: managing a NJ-03 congressional campaign.

Jacci Vigilante, Chair of the Gloucester County GOP, was crucial to the under-the-radar win of Edward Durr and removing from office the longest-serving Senate President in history, Steve Sweeney.

Brittany Wheeler, a veteran political operative, served as Political Director for Ciattarelli for Governor.

Theresa Winegar is the Regional Political Director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, overseeing House GOP races in the Northeast.

Alex Wilkes is Communications Director for the New Jersey GOP, a successful communications consultant, and a national pundit regularly seen on Fox and Fox Business. You can find her providing hot takes on Kennedy and issuing punchy statements on Governor Murphy’s many mishaps.

Stami Williams served as Communications Director for Ciattarelli for Governor and is an adjunct professor for George Washington University’s Graduate School of Political Management.