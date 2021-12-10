Smith, Murphy offer diverging takes on SCOTUS’s Texas abortion law ruling

Both sides of the decades-old abortion debate found reason for disappointment in Friday’s 8-1 Supreme Court decision, but the fact that Texas’s “heart beat” law is still standing pending a constitutional challenge generated a steady stream of salty tears on the Left side of the aisle.

Governor Phil Murphy – a radical pro-abortionist – renewed a half-hearted call for New Jersey to pass its own codification of Roe v. Wade (along with a provision permitting abortions at every stage of pregnancy):

Today’s Supreme Court decision to leave Texas SB-8 in place is a direct threat to the health & safety of women. We cannot continue to sit idly by. I urge the Legislature to send the Reproductive Freedom Act to my desk so we can ensure reproductive freedom for every New Jerseyan. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Congressman Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) – one of Congress’s long-standing pro-life figures – reacted to the news live on Newmax after word of the decision broke: