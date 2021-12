The Matt Rooney Show is LIVE on 1210 WPHT this Sunday night (12/12) from 8-10 p.m. EST, Save Jerseyans.

This week’s guests include Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) founder Grover Norquist, Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger (R-13), and Heritage Foundation foreign policy analyst Dan Kochis.

–

Click here to listen live online.

Want to call in? Dial (855) 839-1210.