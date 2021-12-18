SUNDAY: ‘The Matt Rooney Show’ at 8PM with Assemblywoman-elect Beth Sawyer

The Matt Rooney Show is LIVE on 1210 WPHT this Sunday night (12/19) from 8-10 p.m. EST, Save Jerseyans.

This week’s guest is Assemblywoman-elect Beth Sawyer (R-3) who, along with Ed Durr, upset the Sweeney legislative ticket and shocked the New Jersey political world in November. We’ll also be joined by Middletown School Board members Frank Capone and Jackie Tobacco; they serve in Phil Murphy’s hometown, and they’ll discuss the latest Covid-related developments in New Jersey’s schools.

–

Click here to listen live online.

Want to call in? Dial (855) 839-1210.

–