Trump boosts boosters, urges backers to stop “playing right into their hands”

Donald Trump told a crowd on Sunday night that he’d received a Covid-19 booster shot. The former president made the announcement during a “History Tour” live event co-hosted by former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

“Did you get the booster?” O’Reilly asked Trump.

–

“Yes,” Trump responded to a smattering of boos. “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t. That’s all right, it’s a very tiny group over there.”