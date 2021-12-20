Trump boosts boosters, urges backers to stop “playing right into their hands”

Donald Trump told a crowd on Sunday night that he’d received a Covid-19 booster shot. The former president made the announcement during a “History Tour” live event co-hosted by former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.
“Yes,” Trump responded to a smattering of boos. “Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t. That’s all right, it’s a very tiny group over there.”
Crediting the vaccines developed during his tenure with “tens of millions of lives worldwide,” Trump urged his supporters to rethink Covid vaccinations.
“Take credit for it. Take credit for it. It’s great. What we’ve done is historic. Don’t let them take it away. Don’t take it away from ourselves,” Trump added. “You are playing right into their hands when you sort of like, ‘oh, the vaccine.’ If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t be forced to take it. No mandates. But take credit, because we saved tens of millions of lives. Take credit. Don’t let them take that away from you.”
