Turnpike, Parkway tolls will rise by 3% starting January 1st

Remember those massive toll increases that took effect in September 2020, Save Jerseyans? Transportation bureaucrats used the pandemic to adopt a 36% New Jersey Turnpike toll increase, 27% Garden State Parkway hike, and 37% Atlantic City Expressway increase with very little public participation.

Well, they’re not done yet!

–

When those big toll hikes were approved last year, officials also decided to begin “3% indexing” starting on January 1, 2022 based upon undisclosed economic factors. The average Turnpike toll will rise from $4.80 to $4.95 as a result, a seemingly tiny bump if you use the road infrequently but a very significant increase for individuals and businesses that rely upon toll road travel to move people and goods through the state. Some of those increased transportation costs will inevitably be passed back to consumers.

What’s really going on here; the powers that be want to circumvent the old process of (1) announcing a proposed hike and (2) subjecting the proposal to public comment.

New Jersey is run by Democrats who are anything but democratic.

–