UPDATE: N.J. Dept. of Ed affirms illegality of school survey that interrogated kids about race, gender

Cedar Grover parents have won an important victory, Save Jerseyans, and we wanted to give you an update:

New Jersey’s Department of Education concurred with an administrative law judge this week that a Cedar Grove school district survey violated state law.

If you missed the original story, the survey inquired into students’ “race,” ethnicity,” “gender identity” and asked very personal questions included “[d]o you feel school is a safe place?”

The survey was not voluntary which emerged as the crucial issue.

A group of concerned Cedar Grove parents initiated a legal challenge. They successfully argued that administrators were required by local policy and state law to give parents a chance to review the survey and decide if their children should participate.

