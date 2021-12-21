Van Drew endorses Trump for 2024

If Donald Trump goes through with a historic second presidential bid in 2024? He’ll have the support of South Jersey’s Republican Congressman.

“Joe Biden is driving our country straight to hell. Not only did Biden cave to the bad guys in China and the Middle East, but he caused a complete embarrassment in Afghanistan,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) in a video played at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser over the weekend. “It’s not just gas prices that are through the roof, everything is more expensive in Biden’s inflation-economy, and that’s if you can even get your hands on what you need, because we’ve got empty shelves like we’re a damn third world country.”

“It wasn’t always like this. When Donald Trump was President, we defended our border, bullies knew not to mess with us, and we had the strongest economy in history, because President Trump put America First,” added Van Drew. “When I talk to President Trump, I always tell him we miss him here in South Jersey. I don’t know if he’s gonna run for President again, but I sure hope he does. He stood with me, so I stand with him. President Trump, I’m talking directly to you here. I am proud to be the first member of Congress to OFFICIALLY endorse you. America needs you now more than ever.”

Van Drew, a former state legislator, made national news in December 2019 when the long-time Democrat switched parties to join the GOP over his disdain for impeachment. Trump returned the favor by headlining a large rally for Van Drew at Wildwood’s convention center in early 2020.

Trump formally endorsed Van Drew at the aforementioned Mar-a-Lago fundraiser. Van Drew may now be the first incumbent member of Congress to formally endorse the ex-president (far) ahead of the next election.

Polling shows Trump in the lead in most hypothetical 2024 GOP primary polls; with Trump out of the race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears poised to be an early favorite of many primary voters.