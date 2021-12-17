VIDEO: Trump offers Van Drew a “total and complete endorsement” at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump offered a “total and complete endorsement” to Congressman Jeff Van Drew (R, NJ-02) on Thursday evening at the former president’s famous Mar-a-Lago club in balmy (and red) Florida.

“Jeff took a chance,” Trump noted, recalling the former South Jersey Democrat’s widely-covered 2019 decision to switch parties over the first impeachment. “And we talked, and we fell in love. But in the truest sense, I respected him immediately from the beginning and before I even met him; he wanted to switch because it was compatible with his views.”

–

Trump also delivered a characteristically harsh assessment of the Biden Administration’s first year record, zeroing in on the Afghanistan debacle, cancel culture, urban crime, and the U.S.-Mexican Border.

“The Democrats have gone crazy. There’s something wrong with them,” Trump opined to chuckles from the crowd.

A number of South Jersey notables flew in for the big event including Cape May County GOP Chairman Mike Donohue, Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci, and Assemblywoman-elect Beth Sawyer (R-3), one of Ed Durr’s victorious 2021 running mates.

Campaign sources tell Save Jersey that Van Drew raised in excess of $200,000 but that’s only a preliminary number.

A video of Trump’s remarks is posted below:

Thursday’s endorsement isn’t a surprise, Save Jerseyans, but it’s also notable because Trump recently issued a call for primary challengers to take on a number of Republican representatives including New Jersey’s only other incumbent Republican Congressman: Chris Smith of the Fourth Congressional District.

–