VIDEO: Van Drew co-sponsors bill to educate U.S. high schoolers about communism

On Thursday, Congressman Van Drew (R, NJ-02) and fellow House members rallied on the Capitol steps for the “Crucial Communism Teaching Act” (H.R. 6123) which, if adopted, would create a high school-level curriculum to teach school children about communism.

The proposed legislation – for which Van Drew has signed on as a co-sponsor – mirrors a similar initiative championed by Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida.

“Our younger generations have had the good fortune of never seeing the true evils of communism, all thanks to the strong leaders of our past,” said Van Drew. “Hundreds of millions have perished under the totalitarian rule of communism, yet we are seeing a concerning rise of support amongst our youth for this dangerous ideology. America is the greatest country this world has ever seen. It is the greatest country on the face of earth. If we allow those that try to downplay the truth and travesties of communism to continue spreading their dangerous lies, we will lose our country and everything we have fought for.”

“One of Ronald Reagan’s great statements was ‘freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.’ So, the bottom line is that this is up to us. It is now our responsibility, nobody else,” Van Drew added. “Take that responsibility and grasp it for all the men and women who died and bled and gave so much for this country. For the great leaders of the past, and I swear I hope the great leaders of the future.”

