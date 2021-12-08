VIDEO: What really happened at the N.J. State House on December 2nd

Craig Coughlin threw a hissy fit, blasting GOP legislators and the State Police. NJ.com’s Tom Moran snarkily declared that Assembly Republicans were defending their “right to infect others.” National conservative outlets had a very different reaction.

What really happened the State House last Thursday? Before Murphy Inc. called in the National Guard?

The Assembly GOP office released a concise 6-minute documentary video this week chronicling the events of the day as they were happening.

It’s worth a watch (and a share):