WEIRD: N.J. Department of Health ad shows child asking Santa for the covid vaccine instead of toys

We’ve heard plenty of lies and propaganda from the Murphy Administration over the past two years, Save Jerseyans, all designed to terrify and manipulate the people of our state into compliance. The latest New Jersey Department of Health ad nevertheless takes the cake.

It features a young boy writing to Santa while reading his letter aloud: “Dear Santa: I don’t want games. I don’t want toys. Just get me the Covid vaccine!”

A little sick?

Nah. Extremely sick on multiple levels, but elections have consequences and a complete dearth of data showing a real Covid-19 risk to children won’t stop King Phil.