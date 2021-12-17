You are Here
West Orange schools go hybrid amid Omicron panic

West Orange schools go hybrid amid Omicron panic

There’s NO hard evidence to date that Omicron is anything worth shutting down over, Save Jerseyans, but the government/media/entertainment/tech establishment has decided that “panic” is on the menu this Christmas, and the dominos are beginning to fall.

The NFL is postponing games. The Rockettes are cancelling their shows. And the West Orange, New Jersey school district is going hybrid.

“[A]fter consulting with the Superintendent we have determined that the best course of
action for West Orange High School in the immediate future is to take a proactive approach to
reduce the density of students in the building by going to a 50% cohort model, effective Monday,
December 20th,” the district announced in a release tweeted on Friday:

As our friend the Woke Zombie pointed out this afternoon?

The wise men got it wrong before, and their decisions continue to haunt our decision-making into the future:

