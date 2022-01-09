Assembly speaker tests positive after pushing State House vax mandate

Craig Coughlin has been hoisted on his own petard, Save Jerseyans.

On Sunday night, InsiderNJ reported that Coughlin had tested positive for COVID-19 as part of a testing regime he established for members of the legislature’s lower chamber; the Democrats speaker originally pursed a vax-or-test mandate for State House access but backed off in recent days, deciding instead of mandate testing for all members regardless of vaccination status.

–

Coughlin (who reportedly is vaxxed and boosted, too) will never admit it, but his positive test underscores the absurdity of vax mandates and obsessive testing at this stage of the pandemic.

There’s no stopping this thing. If you want to buoy your immune system with the vaccine? Awesome. The key point: in the age of Omicron, what you do for yourself is a personal choice with no real impact on your neighbor.

There’s no word where he contracted the virus, by the way. I’m willing to bet it wasn’t from an Assembly Republican.

–