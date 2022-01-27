Atilis Gym owners who defied Murphy receive one year of probation

The owners of Atilis Gym received one year of probation from the Camden County Superior Court on Thursday in addition to a fine.

Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti made national headlines in 2020 for refusing to close their Bellmawr, New Jersey gym in defiance of Governor Phil Murphy’s Covid-19 executive orders. The pair incurred massive fines and saw their business license revoked; at one point, they kicked open their own doors after they had been boarded up.

Smith, who is rumored to be considering a run for office, promised supporters that he would continue to keep the gym’s doors open: