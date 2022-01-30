Attorney Nicholas Ferrara enters NJ-03 GOP primary

The NJ-03 GOP primary went from one candidate to three in 48 hours.

On Saturday evening, Hamilton attorney Nicholas Ferrara announced that he’ll seek the Republican nomination to take on Andy Kim.

“As a lifelong resident of New Jersey, I have witnessed firsthand as this once great state has descended further and further into an unrecognizable shell of its former self. We have many years of Democrat leadership to thank for that,” said Ferrara in a statement. “I no longer can sit idly by as my district, state, and the entire country, irrevocably transforms into a lawless mayhem, which is exactly why I chose to make a huge leap of faith and run for the Congress. Rep. Andy Kim has continuously failed South Jersey voters and the immense trust they placed upon him. Rep. Kim has constantly advocated raising taxes, increase in payroll taxes, and as a member of progressive caucus supported plans which do not reflect the aspirations of the third Congressional district, frankly, not any district in America.

A”lthough I do not have prior political experience, I personally believe this will benefit me in the current political environment,” Ferrara added. “My experience working in law firms and real estate businesses helped me understand more than just the basics of our Constitutional Republic, such as: how the Legislative, Executive and Judicial branches function and operate and the jurisdiction of each; how laws are drafted, debated and, eventually, passed; and what our fundamental rights consist of as afforded by our Constitution and how they currently are being breached on an unprecedented scale by a tyrannical administration. I promise to truly represent We the People and I eagerly look forward to the privileged opportunity to do so.”

Yacht-building businessman and former punk rocker Rob Healey was already in the race alone after two opponents dropped and switched districts respectively.

Then, on Friday, Atilis Gym owner Ian Smith joined the Republican contest.

