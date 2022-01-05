Bear mauls woman, kills dog in Sussex County after Murphy ends annual hunt

New Jersey’s black bear population is growing and poses a significant threat to person and property, Save Jerseyans, but despite the overwhelming body of conservation science supporting an annual hunt to help control the population, there was no hunt this year because Governor Murphy is beholden to radical environmentalists.

Some New Jerseyans are paying a price and will continue to pay in the months ahead.

On Monday, for example, an 81-year-old woman was mauled by a bear in Sparta Township; her dog died of its injuries.

It’s extremely easy to recognize the cause and effect dynamic at work here. New Jersey’s black bear population has doubled over the past two years. Murphy banned the annual hunt on state land – designed to keep the black bears’ population under control – by executive order in 2018. Then he allowed the hunt program itself to expire through bureaucratic inaction. More bears = more dangerous bear encounters = we’re lucky only the dog died on Monday.

Every bear attack in our future (and there will be more) can be directly traced to Governor Murphy’s insane policy.

For a guy who talks a ton about “science,” this sorry situation is yet more proof (if the covid lockdown experience wasn’t enough to convince you) that our governor’s fealty to science is a lot of hot air and nothing more.

We need to bring back the bear hunt. Yesterday!

