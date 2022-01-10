Bergen renews call to limit Murphy’s authority ahead of another expected health emergency declaration

As the lame duck session headed towards its conclusion on Monday night, Brian Bergen (R-25) once again stood on the floor and called on the Assembly to formally limit gubernatorial power. The Morris Republican’s renewed push came immediately after the Senate passed on granting Governor Murphy an extension of his Covid-19 powers.

It’s believed the Governor could declare a new health emergency this week to make good on his promise to keep K-12 school masking mandates intact.

Assemblyman Bergen’s A-4147 – which he originally introduced back in May 2020 – would limit all health emergency orders to 14-days without legislative reauthorization. It’s now been tabled four times (including tonight):