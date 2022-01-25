Biden officially abandon vax mandate following SCOTUS rebuke

The Biden Administration threw in the towel on Tuesday when OSHA announced it would abandon its attempt to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for U.S. businesses with 100 or more employees.

“Although OSHA is withdrawing the vaccination and testing ETS as an enforceable emergency temporary standard, the agency is not withdrawing the ETS as a proposed rule,” the clarified on its website. “The agency is prioritizing its resources to focus on finalizing a permanent COVID-19 Healthcare Standard.”

–

The decision comes after the U.S. Supreme Court decided earlier in January that the mandate was unconstitutional.

–