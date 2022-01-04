Biden’s disapproval rating hits another all-time high

53.9% of American disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing, Save Jerseyans, the highest disapproval rating the Democrat president has recorded in the RCP average since taking office one year ago.

The two most recent polls are worse: USA Today (54% disapprove) and Rasmussen (58% disapprove) suggest that long Covid-19 testing lines, rampant inflation, and a seemingly endless surge of negative news are continuing to exert downward pressure on the Biden Administration’s popularity.

–

Biden hasn’t been right-side up in the RCP average since August 22nd during the Talibans reconquest of Afghanistan.

–