Bloomfield’s mayor doesn’t want Chick-fil-A on the Garden State Parkway

Chick-fil-A is once again a political football in the Garden State.

It was recently reported that the New Jersey Turnpike Authority is planning to host a branch of Chick-fil-A at its at Brookdale South rest area on the Garden State Parkway. Aside from the fact that they’re presumably going to be closed on Sunday? I’d imagine most commuters would welcome the news.

–

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re also aware that the popular chicken chain is well-known for its Christian-conservative views.

Enter Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia and Bloomfield Councilman Rich Rockwell who responded to the announcement by issuing statements condemning the chain and the decision. You’ve heard it all before so there’s not much of a point in sharing the specifics.

There’s no indication at this time that the Turnpike Authority is reversing course but New Jersey’s LGBTA123ABC~$% lobby is strong so stay tuned.

This isn’t the first or the last time that “hate chicken” caused indigestion on the Left side of New Jersey’s political aisle in recent history. Chick-fil-A angst riled Rider University campus’s a few years ago, and the administration’s controversial decision to bar the popular chicken chain from campus lead to a dean’s resignation.

–