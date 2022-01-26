Breyer’s retirement is likely bad news (at least in the short-term) for Democrats

Trump got three (!) Supreme Court picks in his single term in office; Biden will get at least one after news broke on Wednesday that Associate Justice Stephen Breyer will retire at the end of the current term (in late June/early July).

Breyer’s departure won’t change the composition of the 6-3 “conservative” court. It will give Democrats a seat that they can expect to hold for decades depending, of course, upon the age of the nominee.

–

That’s the good news for Dems. The bad news: Breyer’s retirement could be a major short-term electoral complication for Democrats.

Think about it:

If Biden picks a hardcore Leftist? Gives Republican Senate midterm campaigns great talking points when it already appears trends are moving in the GOP’s direction.

If Biden picks someone who’s not crazy? The AOC/Bernie Sanders wing of the party will be even less enthusiastic about 2022 than they already appear to be.

Biden has a decent chance of getting his choice to replace Breyer. In so doing, he might never get another pick with a Democrat-controlled Senate. It’s a lose-lose for an embattled president who was already in political peril.

–