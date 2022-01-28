Brotschol ends NJ-11 primary bid

30-year-old screenwriter Hilary Brotschol ended her NJ-11 GOP primary bid on Friday.

“It is with a heavy heart I announce my withdrawal from the race for NJ-11. I entered the race not as a politician, but as a concerned citizen,” said Brotschol. “I hoped to be a unifying voice for the district in which I have lived my entire life, unfortunately, it has become clear that I do not have the support nor financial resources necessary to continue my run. I am grateful to have met and been encouraged by people from not only our district but across the nation. Thank you to all those who believed in my vision.”

The field of Republicans hoping to take on Mikie Sherrill remains crowded with several candidates actively vying for support; on Thursday night, former prosecutor Paul DeGroot became the first to win a county line (Passaic).

