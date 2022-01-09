You are Here
SUNDAY NIGHT: Smith, Mandel and Testa join ‘The Matt Rooney Show’

‘The Matt Rooney Show’ returns from its Christmas break TONIGHT, January 9th from 8-10 p.m. on Philadelphia’s Talk Radio 1210 AM WPHT.

Matt’s guests this week include:

  • Congressman Chris Smith (R, NJ-04) will discuss China, the January 6th anniversary, and his reelection campaign

 

  • Conservative columnist/editor Bethany Mandel will discuss the Omicron news and whether the testing is really a good thing at this stage of the pandemic

 

  • State Senator Mike Testa Jr. (R-1) will weigh in on South Jersey’s Election 2022 and some major upcoming electoral battles in his own backyard

 

Here’s the link to listen live online: audacy.com/1210wpht/listen

Want to call in? Dial (855) 839-1210 to talk to Matt.

