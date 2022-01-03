Christie’s brother trashes Ciattarelli on Twitter: “You blew it!”

It’s well-established that Chris Christie and Jack Ciattarelli aren’t best friends. Back in 2016, Ciattarelli (then an assemblyman) advised the Republican governor to focus on New Jersey or resign. Christie World, in turn, was half-heartedly invested in Ciattarelli 2021.

Christie’s notoriously unrestrained sibling (Todd Christie) said the quiet part out loud on Monday, savaging the now-former 2021 gubernatorial nominee after announcing that he had accepted an invitation from Gannett to do a regular column.

“You BLEW IT !!! And we New Jerseyans will pay dearly for the next four years. Lesson—take advice and leave you very large ego at the door,” tweeted Christie, his brother’s oldest ally who made a fortune in his own right on Wall Street.

Todd has a long, colorful, and media-covered history of engaging his brother’s critics on social media (including yours truly, although I didn’t take it personally for the record).

Ciattarelli, for his part, has already announced his intention to run again in 2025 which would represent his third attempt at the governor’s office.

Chris Christie – whose latest book just flopped – is believed to be exploring a second run for president in 2024.

