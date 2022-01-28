DeGroot, Pallotta, and Prempeh prevail at the Passaic GOP screening

The Passaic GOP handed out this cycle’s first “line” endorsements on Thursday night.

In NJ-05, 2020 nominee Frank Pallotta was awarded a spot Passaic County’s Republican primary line. The adopted redistricting map put West Milford, Ringwood, Bloomingdale and Wanaque in the district.

In NJ-11, former assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot overcame a busy field to land the county organization’s endorsement; Wayne is in NJ-11 now.

In NJ-09, U.S. Air Force veteran Billy Prempeh got the nod.

There are currently over 40 Republican candidates running for Congress between 11 of the state’s 12 congressional districts which were recently withdrawn (and remain the subject of ongoing litigation before the New Jersey Supreme Court).

