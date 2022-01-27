Durr bill would require parental approval for masks on school kids

While it’s unlikely to advance in Democrat-dominated Trenton, state Senator Ed Durr (R-3) announced a new legislative proposal on Thursday which would require parental approval for masking children.

At the moment, the FDA considers masks to be medical devices. Durr’s bill would bar compelling children to wear medical devices without a parent’s or guardian’s informed consent.

Durr explained that his proposal – which would effectively make K-12 masking optional – was inspired by both a recent N.Y. Supreme Court decision striking down that state’s mask mandate as well as a ruling out of neighboring Pennsylvania back in December.

“For nearly two years, New Jersey schools have been subject to the Governor’s dictatorial-style masking orders that blatantly ignore the legislative process and, by extension, the will of the people. This is why now, more than ever before, we need to give parents a greater voice in determining the policies that affect the lives of their children,” said Durr. “My legislation will leave the decision on whether children should wear masks up to their parents, not Governor Murphy. It’s time to rein in the Governor and restore power to the elected representatives in the Legislature, as intended by our constitution.”

Governor Murphy renewed New Jersey’s K-12 mask mandate in January by declaring a new “health emergency” after the legislature declined to re-up his legislatively-granted authority to do so at the end of the 2021-2022 lame duck session.

“School boards in my district, and throughout the state, have been hearing from concerned parents in public meetings for months, yet their opinions have been tossed aside in the decision making process,” Durr continued. “This mask mandate is a step backwards when we need to be moving forward. The Governor should allow parents to do their job and care for their own children.”

Durr made national headlines in November when he shocked the political world by defeating Senate President Steve Sweeney.

