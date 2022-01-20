Durr is drafting a resolution condemning China’s “modern-day genocide” of the Uyghurs

Newly-minted State Senator Ed Durr (R-3) of Gloucester County is sponsoring a resolution in support of China’s oppressed Uyghur population.

“The public needs to know what is happening on the other side of the globe, and the atrocities being leveled against a group of human beings who have done nothing wrong,” said Durr. “The American people have always had a soft spot for the underdog, and the Uyghurs are certainly the underdogs in China.”

–

“A constituent recently brought the situation to my attention, and I think most of us would be shocked if we knew what is being done to these peaceful people at the hands of one of the most powerful governments on the planet. The Uyghurs are hard-working people, and they live a peaceful existence,” Durr added. “But Chinese leadership issued an order in 2017 stating that all religions in the country must be oriented in China and since then, there have been increasing reports of mistreatment of Uyghurs.

The plight of the Uyghurs is receiving fresh attention as of late for two reasons.

First, the Winter Olympics is scheduled to begin in China next month and some athletes are expected to protest.

Secondly, the billionaire co-owner of the NBA Warriors franchise (Chamath Palihapitiya) is experiencing intensely negative PR this week after stating during an interview that China’s subhuman treatment of the Uyghurs is of no concern to him.

The Uyghurs are predominately Muslims and around 12 million live in the Xinjiang region. The country’s Communist regime has set up re-education camps and is actively monitoring the many of those who haven’t already been rounded up. It’s feared that the Chinese government’s true agenda is ethnic cleansing.

“Evidence, including satellite imagery, suggests China is holding more than a million Uyghurs in what could be the world’s largest concentration camp,” Durr continued. “This modern-day genocide cannot be tolerated. Hopefully, passing this resolution in New Jersey will help trigger a groundswell of international pressure against Chinese oppression.”

Senator Durr’s resolution is set to be introduced in February around the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

–