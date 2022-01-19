Peterson announces NJ-07 GOP primary bid, vows to be “America first” congressman

Assemblyman Erik Peterson (R-23) formally announced his candidacy for Congress in the 7th District on Wednesday, pledging to run (and serve if successful) as a conservative Republican.

“If you send me to Congress I’ll be an America first Republican,” said Peterson in a statement announcing his candidacy. “I believe in a secure border, energy independence, and a balanced budget. Because without a balanced budget we do two things; we borrow money that our kids are going to pay which is wrong and it causes inflation.”

Peterson previously served as a Hunterdon County freeholder before entering the General Assembly in December 2009; he’s up against Tom Kean Jr. (who has establishment backing) and Phil Rizzo (who built a following during his recent unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign) in the GOP primary.

Here’s the announcement video: