EXODUS: More than 1 in 10 House Democrats aren’t seeking reelection this year

The 25th Democrat House member this cycle has announced their retirement, Save Jerseyans.

On Monday, Michigan’s Brenda Lawrence announced that she won’t seek reelection in November 2022.

–

“After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I’m announcing that I will not be seeking re-election to Congress,” she tweeted.

This year marks my 30th year in elected public service, and I've had the good fortune of serving Michiganders on the local and national level. After reflecting on my journey & having conversations with my family, I'm announcing that I will not be seeking re-election to Congress. pic.twitter.com/QBmdExSKaj — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) January 5, 2022

Lawrence’s seat (which includes a portion of Detroit) isn’t competitive, but the seemingly endless wave of retirements signals a lack of enthusiasm on the part of even safe Democrats to serve in what they expect will be a GOP-controlled chamber come January 2023.

One of the 25 retirees is New Jersey’s Albio Sires (D-8) who, like Lawrence, was unlikely to be dislodged from his seat in a general election contest. The frontrunner to succeed him is Bob Menendez’s son.

–