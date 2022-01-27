Gottheimer added to national Democrats’ vulnerable incumbents list

Redistricting made his Northern New Jersey district bluer, but Democrats aren’t convinced that’ll be enough to save Josh Gottheimer (D, NJ-05) if the anticipated “red wave” indeed surfaces off of the Jersey coast.

On Thursday, the DCCC added Gottheimer and six other House Democrats to its list of “Frontline” incumbents. 35 members are now on the endangered list exclusive of the 25 other “open” seats Democrats must now defend.

Frontline House Democrats head into November with a record of delivering for the American people by fighting to end this pandemic, rebooting our economy, and putting millions of Americans to work rebuilding America,” said DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney. “Across the country, Republicans will have to defend their extremist agenda that just doesn’t work for American families.”

Andy Kim (NJ-03), Tom Malinowski (NJ-07), and Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) were already on the list.

It’s currently a three-way fight for the new NJ-05’s GOP nomination between Frank Pallotta, Nick De Gregorio and Fred Schneiderman.

Gottheimer’s defeat would be one of the all-time great upsets in the fundraising subcategory; he currently boasts $11 million cash on hand.

