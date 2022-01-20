Healey is now uncontested in the NJ-03 GOP primary

Bob Healey, Jr. – the ex-punk rocker-turned-Republican politician whose family yacht-building empire could finance his run for Congress this year – is now unchallenged in the NJ-03 GOP primary.

Mount Holly School Board member Will Monk informed Save Jersey on Thursday that he’s seeking re-election to BOE in lieu of continuing his primary effort.

Assuming he remains uncontested (time is quickly running out for another viable candidate to join the fray), Healey will challenge Democrat Andy Kim later this year in a redrawn district which lacks GOP-strong Ocean County but which Jack Ciattarelli only lost last November by 1-point.

