HERE WE GO AGAIN: White House warns Americans may be stuck in Ukraine

History repeats itself all of the time, Save Jerseyans, but usually not within the same six month period. Welcome to the Biden Administration.

On Monday as war clouds gathered, Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported that the U.S. State Department is warning it’s unlikely to be able to evacuate all Americans from the Ukraine in advance of an anticipated Russian invasion…

State Dept: “We've authorised the departure of some US government employees, but we have ordered the departure of all family members of US government employees at our Embassy in Kiev. The State Department has also elevated our travel advisory for Ukraine to level four.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) January 24, 2022

News broked over the weekend that the Biden Administration was ordering U.S. Embassy personnel’s families to leave the country.

Biden’s Afghanistan retreat in late summer 2021 was an absolute disaster with thousands of American allies (and some U.S. citizens) being left behind.

How many times can a single president force his country to relive the Fall of Saigon?

I guess we’re going to find out.

